Emotional Homecoming as Freed Palestinians Praise Hamas Amid Ceasefire
Thousands of Palestinians celebrate the release of prisoners under a Hamas-Israel ceasefire deal. Freed detainees are warmly welcomed in Ramallah and Gaza, with many regarded as heroes. However, tensions remain as some are exiled, and the ceasefire faces challenges with reports of new violence.
Thousands of Palestinians hailed Hamas as prisoners were released under a ceasefire deal with Israel, an exchange that also saw four Israeli hostages return home. In Ramallah, the West Bank city under Israeli occupation, returnees were carried on shoulders through jubilant crowds waiting hours for their arrival.
Crowds waved flags of Palestinian factions, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement. At Gaza European Hospital in the enclave's south, 16 freed detainees were greeted by throngs chanting praises, as joy contrasted with the backdrop of war-torn surroundings.
Among those freed are militants with life sentences for deadly attacks, reflecting the contentious nature of the releases. Some ex-prisoners, like Mohammad Al-Arda, faced exile, while happiness mingled with concerns over ceasefire stability and sporadic violence persisting in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinians
- Hamas
- Israel
- ceasefire
- prisoners
- factions
- hostages
- freedom
- Middle East
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Efforts to Secure Gaza Ceasefire
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Mossad Joins Gaza Ceasefire Talks
Ceasefire Breakthrough: High-Stakes Diplomacy in Qatar
Israel is sending the Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks, reports AP.
Efforts Intensify to Secure Hostage Deal and Ceasefire in Gaza