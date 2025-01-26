Emotional Homecoming as Freed Palestinians Praise Hamas Amid Ceasefire

Thousands of Palestinians hailed Hamas as prisoners were released under a ceasefire deal with Israel, an exchange that also saw four Israeli hostages return home. In Ramallah, the West Bank city under Israeli occupation, returnees were carried on shoulders through jubilant crowds waiting hours for their arrival.

Crowds waved flags of Palestinian factions, including Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement. At Gaza European Hospital in the enclave's south, 16 freed detainees were greeted by throngs chanting praises, as joy contrasted with the backdrop of war-torn surroundings.

Among those freed are militants with life sentences for deadly attacks, reflecting the contentious nature of the releases. Some ex-prisoners, like Mohammad Al-Arda, faced exile, while happiness mingled with concerns over ceasefire stability and sporadic violence persisting in the region.

