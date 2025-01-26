U.S. Lifts Hold on Bomb Supply to Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict
The White House has directed the U.S. military to release a hold on the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, a decision initially imposed by President Joe Biden. The restriction was placed due to concerns about the bombs' impact in Gaza following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.
The U.S. military has been instructed by the White House to lift the hold on the delivery of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, according to a report from Axios. This decision comes amidst ongoing conflict concerns and was confirmed by three Israeli officials.
The hold was originally put in place by the Biden administration due to fears of the humanitarian impact these bombs could cause in Gaza. This decision followed a deadly raid by Hamas on October 7, 2023, which heightened regional tensions.
While the move comes as expected, it highlights the complexity and sensitivity of the U.S.'s position in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, underlining the balance between military support and regional stability.
