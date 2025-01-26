Left Menu

Uttarakhand Leads the Way: First State to Implement Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand becomes the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code on January 27, ensuring equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens. The move aligns with BJP's long-term agenda and may serve as a template for other states. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes its importance in making a harmonious nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-01-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 07:50 IST
Uttarakhand Leads the Way: First State to Implement Uniform Civil Code
Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, a move hailed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as a step towards societal uniformity and equal citizen rights. The landmark decision is seen as an alignment with the BJP's long-term agenda, potentially setting a precedent for other states.

The UCC Act received approval after being notified in March 2024, following presidential assent. All necessary preparations, including rules for implementation and official training, have been completed. Chief Minister Dhami emphasized the UCC's role in eliminating discrimination in civil matters based on caste, religion, or gender, marking a significant stride towards societal harmony.

The UCC's introduction fulfills a major electoral promise made by the BJP before the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls. With the state government having finalized the operational details, Dhami declared the new year as a period of significant achievements and expressed confidence that the UCC would be embraced widely, starting from Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

