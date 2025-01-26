Karnataka's Commitment to Cooperative Federalism and Economic Growth

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, during his Republic Day address, stressed the significance of cooperative federalism and trust in the Constitution. He lauded Karnataka's stance on federalism and its pivotal role in India's growth.

Governor Gehlot outlined Karnataka's robust financial management, noting a revenue collection of Rs 1,81,908 crores in 2024 and being second in GST revenue. He showcased ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Bengaluru Metro expansions, aimed at enhancing urban connectivity.

Gehlot also spotlighted Karnataka's position as a technology leader, with over 875 Global Capability Centres. He discussed the state's initiatives to boost social welfare and economic justice. The event concluded with cultural performances celebrating India's diversity and history.

(With inputs from agencies.)