Tensions Flare at Lebanon-Israel Border: Injuries as Residents Attempt to Return

Israeli fire wounded three people in southern Lebanon's Kfar Kila village as residents attempted to return despite Israeli military orders to stay away. The incident occurred on the supposed withdrawal day of Israeli forces under a ceasefire, yet the Israeli government extended its presence in the area indefinitely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:00 IST
On Sunday, tensions escalated at the Lebanon-Israel border as Israeli fire injured three individuals in the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Kila. Resident attempts to return to the area led to the unfortunate incident, as reported by various Lebanese broadcasters, including Al-Manar TV.

The incident coincided with the day originally scheduled for Israeli forces to retreat from the area under a ceasefire agreement. However, the Israeli military had issued a directive instructing thousands of displaced Lebanese citizens to refrain from returning to their border villages until further notice.

Despite the agreed-upon withdrawal deadline, the Israeli government revealed plans on Friday to maintain its military presence in the southern part of Lebanon beyond the original timeline, without specifying a definite period.

