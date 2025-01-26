Left Menu

Tension Escalates at Lebanon-Israel Border

In southern Lebanon, tensions surged as Israeli forces fired on protesters who had breached roadblocks, leaving at least two dead and around 30 injured. Demonstrators, carrying Hezbollah flags, protested Israel's extended presence beyond an agreed deadline. Lebanese authorities stressed the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Updated: 26-01-2025 14:12 IST
Tensions flared along the Lebanon-Israel border as Israeli forces opened fire on protesters, resulting in at least two fatalities and approximately 30 injuries, according to Lebanon's health ministry. The protesters, some brandishing Hezbollah flags, were challenging Israel's continued presence in southern Lebanon beyond the stipulated deadline following a ceasefire agreement.

The Lebanese president, Joseph Aoun, emphasized his commitment to upholding Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity while urging swift action to safeguard the rights and dignity of his people. Meanwhile, Israel maintains its stance, citing the Lebanese army's inability to fully deploy in the area as justification for its extended stay.

The unrest underscores the fragile situation in the region, with both UN peacekeepers and journalists caught in the crossfire as they attempted to monitor the situation. The Lebanese health ministry reported injuries in several areas, highlighting the growing concern for civilian safety amidst escalating border tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

