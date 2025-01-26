Tensions Rise as Israel Delays Withdrawal from South Lebanon

In a defiant breach of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, Israeli forces have killed three individuals and wounded 31 in south Lebanon, despite a passed withdrawal deadline. Tensions have escalated as Lebanese citizens attempted to return to their homes.

Israel, citing perceived incompletions in terms by the Lebanese state, has maintained a military presence in the region beyond the agreed timeline with Hezbollah. This has sparked accusations from Lebanon of Israeli procrastination.

Hezbollah, pressing for Lebanese government action, accuses Israel of violating the agreement while Issuing defiant calls to its followers through its media. Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has urged calm, emphasizing Lebanon's sovereignty as paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)