Tensions Rise as Israel Delays Withdrawal from South Lebanon

Three people were killed and 31 others wounded while trying to return to homes in south Lebanon as Israeli forces, defying a ceasefire agreement, remain in the region past the stipulated withdrawal deadline. Lebanon accuses Israel of violating terms, while Hezbollah urges state intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:21 IST
In a defiant breach of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, Israeli forces have killed three individuals and wounded 31 in south Lebanon, despite a passed withdrawal deadline. Tensions have escalated as Lebanese citizens attempted to return to their homes.

Israel, citing perceived incompletions in terms by the Lebanese state, has maintained a military presence in the region beyond the agreed timeline with Hezbollah. This has sparked accusations from Lebanon of Israeli procrastination.

Hezbollah, pressing for Lebanese government action, accuses Israel of violating the agreement while Issuing defiant calls to its followers through its media. Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has urged calm, emphasizing Lebanon's sovereignty as paramount.

