Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Constitution on 76th Republic Day
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of the Indian Constitution as the nation celebrated the 76th Republic Day, which also marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. He praised the document's role in ensuring justice and unity among citizens and highlighted its democratic foundation.
Extending his greetings, Adityanath urged citizens of Uttar Pradesh to adhere to their constitutional duties. He expressed gratitude for India's democratic traditions and the architects of its Constitution.
In his address, the Chief Minister lauded BR Ambedkar's role in creating an inclusive and progressive framework. Adityanath pointed out India's commitment to universal suffrage as a cornerstone of its democracy, contrasting it with instances of racial and gender discrimination in other countries.
