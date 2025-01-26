Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Constitution on 76th Republic Day

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of the Indian Constitution as the nation celebrated the 76th Republic Day, which also marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. He praised the document's role in ensuring justice and unity among citizens and highlighted its democratic foundation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:33 IST
Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Constitution on 76th Republic Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Indian Constitution as the ultimate guide for justice and unity among citizens. The day also commemorated the Constitution's 75th anniversary since it was enacted on January 26, 1950.

Extending his greetings, Adityanath urged citizens of Uttar Pradesh to adhere to their constitutional duties. He expressed gratitude for India's democratic traditions and the architects of its Constitution.

In his address, the Chief Minister lauded BR Ambedkar's role in creating an inclusive and progressive framework. Adityanath pointed out India's commitment to universal suffrage as a cornerstone of its democracy, contrasting it with instances of racial and gender discrimination in other countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025