Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Constitution on 76th Republic Day

During the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Indian Constitution as the ultimate guide for justice and unity among citizens. The day also commemorated the Constitution's 75th anniversary since it was enacted on January 26, 1950.

Extending his greetings, Adityanath urged citizens of Uttar Pradesh to adhere to their constitutional duties. He expressed gratitude for India's democratic traditions and the architects of its Constitution.

In his address, the Chief Minister lauded BR Ambedkar's role in creating an inclusive and progressive framework. Adityanath pointed out India's commitment to universal suffrage as a cornerstone of its democracy, contrasting it with instances of racial and gender discrimination in other countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)