Israel Orders UNRWA Exit: East Jerusalem Controversy

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel has directed the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to cease all operations in East Jerusalem by Thursday. This directive comes after Israeli legislators approved a law in October forbidding UNRWA's presence and interaction in the nation.

The international community, in general, recognizes East Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza, as territories under Israeli occupation. Despite this, Israel considers Jerusalem as part of its sovereign territory. UNRWA argues that the shutdown contravenes Israel's international responsibilities as a United Nations member.

Concerns mount over the potential humanitarian fallout, as UNRWA's suspension could affect over 1,100 students and 70,000 patients needing critical services. The Israeli legislation, citing alleged UNRWA staff involvement in a recent attack, has stirred worries among the U.N. and Western allies about escalating tensions in an already fragile region.

