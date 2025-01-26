Left Menu

Sri Lankan Navy Ramp Up Efforts Against Illegal Fishing

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 34 Indian fishermen and seized three trawlers for illegal fishing in two incidents. The arrests occurred off Mannar's coast during navy patrols as part of a crack down on such activities. The issue strains India-Sri Lanka relations, with many fishermen frequently caught in cross-border disputes.

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained 34 Indian fishermen and impounded three trawlers over illegal fishing activities, officials reported on Sunday.

The detainees were apprehended in separate incidents on January 25 and 26 along the northeastern coast of Mannar, as part of the navy's ongoing attempts to combat illegal fishing practices in its waters.

Authorities subsequently transferred the arrested individuals to relevant officials for further proceedings. The Indian High Commission noted that 41 Indian fishermen had recently been repatriated after similar arrests. This issue remains a significant tension point in India-Sri Lanka relations, particularly in the resource-rich Palk Strait area.

