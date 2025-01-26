Notorious Criminal Detained Under Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant development, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained Sunil Kumar, alias 'Kashu', under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) due to his frequent criminal conduct.

The resident of Radwan village, Ramgarh, was apprehended after Samba district magistrate issued a formal detention order, according to police sources.

Notably, Kumar, aged in his late twenties, is being held at Udhampur District Jail as he faces numerous criminal charges across various police stations in the region. The PSA permits detention without trial in certain scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)