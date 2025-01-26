Congo-Rwanda Diplomacy Breaks Amidst Violent Unrest
Congo has severed diplomatic ties with Rwanda as fighting involving Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and Congolese forces intensifies near Goma. Accusations fly between nations, with the UN and Congolese government citing Rwanda's support of rebels. The unrest threatens regional stability and exacerbates the ongoing humanitarian crisis.
Congo's decision to sever diplomatic ties with Rwanda marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict centered around the eastern city of Goma. This comes as the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, primarily composed of ethnic Tutsis, gains ground in the region, significantly threatening the city of two million.
The Congolese government, supported by the United States and UN experts, accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels. Rwanda, however, denies these allegations, maintaining that its military presence in Congo is solely for safeguarding its security. Up to 4,000 Rwandan troops are estimated to be in the region, contributing to rising tensions.
The crisis has drawn international attention, with the UN Security Council convening an emergency meeting to address the escalating violence. The ongoing conflict, which involves nearly 100 armed groups, has created one of the largest humanitarian crises worldwide, displacing thousands and threatening regional stability.
