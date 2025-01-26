Left Menu

General al-Burhan's Assertion and Sudan's Unfolding Conflict

Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made a significant appearance at the military's General Command in Khartoum after a long siege. He praised the army's resilience in their conflict with the Rapid Support Forces. The ongoing power struggle has led to severe humanitarian impacts across Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:09 IST
  • Egypt

Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan visited the military's strategic headquarters in central Khartoum on Sunday, marking his first visit since government forces declared the end of a lengthy siege by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

During his visit, he commended the resilience of soldiers who defended the General Command amidst ongoing intense battles in Omdurman, Bahri, and El Fasher. This appearance follows the army's announcement of overcoming the RSF blockade, a potential turning point in the nearly two-year war, although RSF dismissed these claims as morale-boosting propaganda.

Amid accusations between both factions, an RSF advisor resigned, citing civilian targeting by the paramilitary unit. The conflict, rooted in a power struggle, has caused significant humanitarian crises, leading to thousands dead and millions displaced. International entities caution a worsening situation, urging cessation of attacks on health facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

