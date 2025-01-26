Bangladesh Struggles to Recapture Fugitives After Political Turmoil
In Bangladesh, around 700 prisoners remain at large following jailbreaks during political unrest in July-August. Efforts by the interim government are ongoing to recapture these escapees. Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury assured vigorous efforts, especially as a comprehensive investigation continues into the identities of the fugitives.
The interim government of Bangladesh revealed on Sunday that efforts are still underway to apprehend approximately 700 prisoners who managed to escape from jails amidst the political unrest observed in July and August.
Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury disclosed this information, mentioning that extensive investigations are ongoing to identify those who are still on the run.
These developments follow incidents, including a significant jailbreak in the Narsingdi district, as the administration continues to tackle an increase in crimes like robbery and extortion nationwide.
