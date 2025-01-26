Left Menu

Undersea Tensions: The Baltic Cable Incident

An undersea fibre optic cable linking Latvia and Sweden was damaged, likely by external forces. Latvia and Sweden are investigating, with NATO involved in ensuring Baltic Sea security following similar incidents. The cable, crucial for communications, was damaged in Sweden's economic zone. Ongoing inspections aim to uncover the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An undersea fibre optic cable linking Latvia and Sweden suffered significant damage on Sunday, suspected to be caused by external forces, Latvian authorities said. The Latvian navy has dispatched a patrol boat to investigate a vessel believed to be related to the incident.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina confirmed the damage, emphasizing its seriousness, and announced ongoing coordination with NATO and Baltic Sea nations to clarify the situation. Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated Sweden's close cooperation with Latvia and NATO in investigating the suspected incident.

NATO announced last week the deployment of frigates, patrol aircraft, and naval drones in the Baltic Sea, a move dubbed 'Baltic Sentry', to safeguard critical infrastructure. This action follows multiple incidents affecting power cables and telecom links since Russia's Ukraine invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

