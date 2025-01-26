Undersea Tensions: The Baltic Cable Incident

An undersea fibre optic cable linking Latvia and Sweden suffered significant damage on Sunday, suspected to be caused by external forces, Latvian authorities said. The Latvian navy has dispatched a patrol boat to investigate a vessel believed to be related to the incident.

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina confirmed the damage, emphasizing its seriousness, and announced ongoing coordination with NATO and Baltic Sea nations to clarify the situation. Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated Sweden's close cooperation with Latvia and NATO in investigating the suspected incident.

NATO announced last week the deployment of frigates, patrol aircraft, and naval drones in the Baltic Sea, a move dubbed 'Baltic Sentry', to safeguard critical infrastructure. This action follows multiple incidents affecting power cables and telecom links since Russia's Ukraine invasion.

