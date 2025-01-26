Pre-Wedding Kidnapping Shocks Bhadohi Community
An 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by a neighbor in Bhadohi district just a month before her marriage. Police are actively searching for the suspect, Suleman, who remains at large. The kidnapping occurred while the victim's family was out for wedding shopping, leaving the community in shock.
In a distressing incident, an 18-year-old woman from Bhadohi district was allegedly kidnapped just a month before her wedding. The incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area, authorities revealed on Sunday.
The victim's family had been busy with wedding preparations and were out shopping when the suspect, identified as Suleman, abducted the woman, intending to marry her. Police have registered a case against Suleman, who is currently evading arrest.
Efforts are underway to locate both the victim and the suspect. The event has left the local community in a state of shock, with law enforcement intensifying raids to resolve the case promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
