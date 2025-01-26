Left Menu

Pre-Wedding Kidnapping Shocks Bhadohi Community

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped by a neighbor in Bhadohi district just a month before her marriage. Police are actively searching for the suspect, Suleman, who remains at large. The kidnapping occurred while the victim's family was out for wedding shopping, leaving the community in shock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:18 IST
Pre-Wedding Kidnapping Shocks Bhadohi Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident, an 18-year-old woman from Bhadohi district was allegedly kidnapped just a month before her wedding. The incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area, authorities revealed on Sunday.

The victim's family had been busy with wedding preparations and were out shopping when the suspect, identified as Suleman, abducted the woman, intending to marry her. Police have registered a case against Suleman, who is currently evading arrest.

Efforts are underway to locate both the victim and the suspect. The event has left the local community in a state of shock, with law enforcement intensifying raids to resolve the case promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025