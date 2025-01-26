Pre-Wedding Kidnapping Shocks Bhadohi Community

In a distressing incident, an 18-year-old woman from Bhadohi district was allegedly kidnapped just a month before her wedding. The incident occurred in the Kotwali police station area, authorities revealed on Sunday.

The victim's family had been busy with wedding preparations and were out shopping when the suspect, identified as Suleman, abducted the woman, intending to marry her. Police have registered a case against Suleman, who is currently evading arrest.

Efforts are underway to locate both the victim and the suspect. The event has left the local community in a state of shock, with law enforcement intensifying raids to resolve the case promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)