Left Menu

Graham Condemns Trump's Capitol Riot Pardons

Senator Lindsey Graham criticized President Trump's pardons of Capitol riot participants, warning it might incite further violence. Graham underscored the negative implications of pardoning those who assaulted police officers. The action faced backlash from various quarters, including police, families, and some Republicans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:12 IST
Graham Condemns Trump's Capitol Riot Pardons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a critical stance, Senator Lindsey Graham has expressed disapproval of President Donald Trump's decision to pardon approximately 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Graham contends that the presidential act, although legally permissible, could set a dangerous precedent for future violence.

Speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Graham, a stalwart ally of Trump, voiced his concerns about the implications of pardoning those who violently attacked police officers during the insurrection. He asserted that such actions might inadvertently suggest that violence against law enforcement is acceptable.

The controversial pardons have sparked widespread condemnation from various sectors, including police officials, victims' families, and lawmakers from both major political parties. Graham also called into question the broader notion of presidential pardon powers, suggesting reevaluation might be necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025