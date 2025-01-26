Graham Condemns Trump's Capitol Riot Pardons

In a critical stance, Senator Lindsey Graham has expressed disapproval of President Donald Trump's decision to pardon approximately 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Graham contends that the presidential act, although legally permissible, could set a dangerous precedent for future violence.

Speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Graham, a stalwart ally of Trump, voiced his concerns about the implications of pardoning those who violently attacked police officers during the insurrection. He asserted that such actions might inadvertently suggest that violence against law enforcement is acceptable.

The controversial pardons have sparked widespread condemnation from various sectors, including police officials, victims' families, and lawmakers from both major political parties. Graham also called into question the broader notion of presidential pardon powers, suggesting reevaluation might be necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)