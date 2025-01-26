Chouhan Challenges Kejriwal: The 'Sheesh Mahal' Saga
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, warning Delhi voters against his freebie politics. Chouhan accused Kejriwal of self-enrichment and neglecting farmers while promising to improve Delhi under BJP leadership.
- Country:
- India
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal at a Delhi rally, accusing him of engaging in 'freebie politics' and self-enrichment over public welfare.
Chouhan drew comparisons between Kejriwal and infamous con man Natwarlal, alleging discrepancies in the handling of public funds during Kejriwal's tenure characterized by the contentious 'Sheesh Mahal' renovation.
Highlighting the plight of neglected farmers, Chouhan pledged that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would prioritize public welfare and rights, contrasting it with Kejriwal's alleged mismanagement and corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic End for AAP Leader in Ludhiana's Accidental Firing Incident
Amit Shah's Scathing Critique: AAP's 'Costly Lavishness' vs. BJP's 'Manifesto of Relief'
Tragic Loss: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi's Sudden Demise
Gopal Rai Highlights Decade of Progress in Babarpur Under AAP Rule
Tragic Loss: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi's Sudden Demise