Chouhan Challenges Kejriwal: The 'Sheesh Mahal' Saga

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, warning Delhi voters against his freebie politics. Chouhan accused Kejriwal of self-enrichment and neglecting farmers while promising to improve Delhi under BJP leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:31 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal at a Delhi rally, accusing him of engaging in 'freebie politics' and self-enrichment over public welfare.

Chouhan drew comparisons between Kejriwal and infamous con man Natwarlal, alleging discrepancies in the handling of public funds during Kejriwal's tenure characterized by the contentious 'Sheesh Mahal' renovation.

Highlighting the plight of neglected farmers, Chouhan pledged that the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would prioritize public welfare and rights, contrasting it with Kejriwal's alleged mismanagement and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

