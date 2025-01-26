Tension Mounts as M23 Rebels Close in on Goma

In a stark escalation of violence, Rwandan-backed M23 fighters have advanced towards Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo. Their rapid progress has incited widespread panic among civilians, causing thousands to flee their homes and halting operations at the local airport as government forces struggle to keep the rebelling factions at bay.

Your browser does not support the HTML5 video tag.

The United Nations Security Council called an emergency meeting in light of the crisis, following the killing of three U.N. peacekeepers. M23's advance raises concerns of a larger regional conflict. The group, believed to be supported by Rwanda, now controls more territory in Congo than ever before, though Rwanda denies any involvement.

This insurgency, emerging three years ago, has aggravated one of the world's gravest humanitarian crises, displacing several hundred thousand people. While M23 claims to defend ethnic Tutsis, the Congolese government accuses it of advancing Rwanda's regional ambitions. Humanitarian groups warn of worsening conditions for civilians as the conflict intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)