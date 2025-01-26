Left Menu

CIA's Controversial Lab Origin Assessment of COVID-19

The CIA now asserts with low confidence that COVID-19 likely originated from a laboratory. The report, declassified under John Ratcliffe, points to China as the source despite deficient evidence. The ongoing debate on the virus's origin has domestic and global implications, with calls for China to face repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The CIA has released an assessment suggesting that the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a laboratory in China. The agency maintains low confidence in this conclusion, acknowledging that the evidence remains inadequate and inconclusive. The report was made public following directions from CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Despite lacking new intelligence and relying on analyses of existing evidence about the virus's spread and scientific nature, the assessment aligns with earlier speculations about a lab-based origin for the virus. This conclusion has reignited debates over the virus's genesis, which remains unresolved due to limited cooperation from Chinese authorities.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton has advocated for actions against China, holding it accountable for the pandemic's severe global impact. Meanwhile, China's US embassy dismissed the report, denying its credibility and opposing the politicization of the virus's origins. The CIA continues its investigations, seeking further data to substantiate or refute its findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

