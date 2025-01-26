High Tension in Chicago: Immigration Operations Stir Unease

In a move generating considerable tension, Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove visited Chicago on Sunday to witness firsthand the ongoing immigration enforcement operations heavily endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The visit occurred amid significant apprehension among Chicago's immigrant communities, who stand braced for large-scale immigration arrests. Bove's presence aimed to support federal efforts involving agencies such as the FBI and ATF, according to the Justice Department.

Amidst furious activity, immigrant rights groups and city officials are mounting campaigns to educate immigrants about their rights. This prepares residents for potential detainment and critiques the new aggressive policies targeting immigrants as sanctuary policies come under fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)