Ceasefire in Jeopardy: Tensions Rise in Gaza as Returns Stalled
Thousands of Palestinians face delays returning to northern Gaza amid tension over a ceasefire breach accusation by Israel against Hamas. The United States and regional mediators work to resolve the impasse as humanitarian concerns grow with Palestinians stranded, risking the fragile truce being undermined.
Tensions escalated on Sunday as tens of thousands of Palestinians faced significant delays at roadblocks, waiting to return to their homes in northern Gaza. The delay followed Israel's accusation that Hamas breached a ceasefire agreement, resulting in the closure of critical crossing points.
This crisis comes after an exchange of hostages and underscores the fragility of the truce between the militant group and Israel, both longtime adversaries. U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy is set to travel to Israel to oversee the situation.
As the impasse continues, many Palestinians are left waiting with belongings, creating a humanitarian concern, while mediators engage in intense talks to resolve the dispute and maintain the ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
