Trump's Retaliatory Measures Strain US-Colombia Relations

In a move that has strained international relations, US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday the imposition of tariffs and other retaliatory measures against Colombia. The decision came after the Colombian government refused to accept two flights carrying migrants deported from the United States.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded by insisting that his government will not accept deportations until protocols respectful of human dignity are established. Petro notably emphasized that migrants should not be treated as criminals, and he returned US military planes that arrived with Colombian migrants.

This diplomatic standoff is part of Trump's broader strategy to fulfill his campaign pledges on immigration. The US deployed military resources for border security and deportation efforts, exemplified by recent deportation flights to Guatemala and Honduras.

