Trump's Retaliatory Measures Strain US-Colombia Relations
US President Donald Trump announced tariffs and visa restrictions on Colombia after it rejected flights carrying migrants. Colombian President Gustavo Petro opposed the US deportation approach, citing dignity concerns for migrants. This led to tensions and actions impacting US-Colombian relations.
- Country:
- Colombia
In a move that has strained international relations, US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday the imposition of tariffs and other retaliatory measures against Colombia. The decision came after the Colombian government refused to accept two flights carrying migrants deported from the United States.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro responded by insisting that his government will not accept deportations until protocols respectful of human dignity are established. Petro notably emphasized that migrants should not be treated as criminals, and he returned US military planes that arrived with Colombian migrants.
This diplomatic standoff is part of Trump's broader strategy to fulfill his campaign pledges on immigration. The US deployed military resources for border security and deportation efforts, exemplified by recent deportation flights to Guatemala and Honduras.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India has set target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2030, we will meet goal earlier than that: PM Modi.
Democratic AGs Defend Health Rule for DACA Immigrants
Tragedy at Sea: Migrants' Perilous Journey to Spain
Govt Hosts 3rd Training Program on Chemical and Petrochemical Industrial Safety
Pope Francis Condemns Proposed Mass Deportations as Disgraceful