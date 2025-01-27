Left Menu

U.S.-Colombia Tensions Escalate Over Immigration Flights

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Colombian President Gustavo Petro rescinded authorization for flights deporting migrants, already in air. Amid these tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump promised severe retaliation through tariffs and sanctions, marking a stringent stance on immigration policies and border security reinforcement.

Updated: 27-01-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 02:18 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio alleged on Sunday that Colombian President Gustavo Petro reversed authorization for flights carrying deported migrants, even as planes were airborne. Rubio emphasized the need for countries to take back citizens illegally residing in the United States efficiently and responsibly.

This move represents an unwavering commitment by the U.S. to enforce strict immigration measures aimed at enhancing border security, according to Rubio's statement.

In response to Colombia's actions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans for extensive retaliatory actions against the nation, including imposing tariffs and sanctions. The incident highlights escalating tensions as the U.S. administration intensifies its immigration crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

