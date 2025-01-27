Gaza Reopens: Palestinians Return amid Fragile Ceasefire

In a significant development, Israel has commenced allowing Palestinians to return to the northern region of Gaza. This move comes for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month conflict with Hamas, aligning with a fragile ceasefire agreement between the two sides.

Thousands of Palestinians made their way north on Monday, having waited for several days to cross. According to Associated Press reporters, individuals were seen moving through the Netzarim corridor shortly after 7 am.

The opening, however, faced delays due to a disagreement between Hamas and Israel. Israel accused Hamas of altering the order of hostages released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, a contention affecting the ceasefire's implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)