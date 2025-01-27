Left Menu

China and India's Pledge for Mutual Success

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, to promote collaboration between the two nations. The conversation emphasized working together, exploring substantive measures, and fostering mutual understanding. Both countries aim to move past suspicion and alienation to achieve mutual support and success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 10:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, emphasized the importance of collaboration with India during a meeting with India's Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, in Beijing. At the heart of their discussions was a call for both nations to focus on mutual understanding and substantive cooperation measures.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang Yi urged both countries to commit to 'mutual support and mutual achievement.' He advised against allowing suspicion and alienation to undermine the relationship between the two Asian giants.

In light of regional tensions, Wang's message highlights a significant diplomatic effort to strengthen ties and work collectively towards common goals. The Chinese foreign ministry's readout prioritized these collaborative themes as essential for future China-India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

