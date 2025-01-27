Battle in the Skies: Ukraine's Drone Defense Triumph

In a strategic counteroffensive, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 57 out of 104 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to a statement from the air force on Monday.

The report also revealed that 39 of the drones were tactically 'lost', as Ukrainian forces employed electronic warfare techniques to redirect them, an indication of evolving battlefield strategies.

This development underscores Ukraine's growing reliance on technological advancements to bolster its defense capabilities amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)