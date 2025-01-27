Left Menu

Battle in the Skies: Ukraine's Drone Defense Triumph

Ukraine's air defenses successfully intercepted 57 of 104 drones launched by Russia overnight. The air force reported 39 drones were redirected using electronic warfare tactics. This highlights Ukraine's strategic use of technology in defending against aerial threats from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:40 IST
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a strategic counteroffensive, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 57 out of 104 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to a statement from the air force on Monday.

The report also revealed that 39 of the drones were tactically 'lost', as Ukrainian forces employed electronic warfare techniques to redirect them, an indication of evolving battlefield strategies.

This development underscores Ukraine's growing reliance on technological advancements to bolster its defense capabilities amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

