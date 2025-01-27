Controversy Erupts Over Waqf Bill Amendments

In a significant development, the Joint Parliamentary Committee has adopted all amendments suggested by the ruling BJP-led NDA to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, overlooking inputs from opposition members. The committee vote negated every amendment proposed by the opposition, leading to a heated political exchange.

Committee chairman Jagdambika Pal asserted that the approved amendments would enhance the law's effectiveness. However, opposition lawmakers criticized the procedure, with TMC's Kalyan Banerjee describing it as a farce and accusing Pal of authoritarian conduct.

Pal countered these allegations, affirming the democratic nature of the proceedings. Among the approved amendments is the significant clause omitting 'Waqf by user' grounds for questioning existing Waqf properties, provided they serve religious purposes. All 14 amendments suggested by NDA members were approved, while hundreds proposed by opposition MPs were defeated.

(With inputs from agencies.)