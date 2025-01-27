Deadly Clash in Jabalpur: Four Killed, One Injured

A violent altercation in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has led to the death of four men, while another individual was injured. The clash occurred due to an ongoing feud between two groups in the Timari village, as police confirmed.

The episode unfolded around 11 am, 25 km away from the district's headquarters. Following a heated argument, the two factions engaged in violence using sharp-edged weapons. While three victims lost their lives on the spot, one succumbed shortly after being hospitalized.

Police disclosed that the victims, aged between 25 and 35, were attacked by members of the opposing group. Efforts to apprehend the perpetrators are underway, while an investigation into the incident continues. Heavy security has been deployed to maintain order in the affected area.

