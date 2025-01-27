Left Menu

Deadly Clash in Jabalpur: Four Killed, One Injured

A violent clash in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of four men and left one injured. The altercation, rooted in an old enmity, involved sharp-edged weapons. While three men died instantly, another succumbed later. Police have launched an investigation, and security has been heightened in the village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:03 IST
Deadly Clash in Jabalpur: Four Killed, One Injured
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has led to the death of four men, while another individual was injured. The clash occurred due to an ongoing feud between two groups in the Timari village, as police confirmed.

The episode unfolded around 11 am, 25 km away from the district's headquarters. Following a heated argument, the two factions engaged in violence using sharp-edged weapons. While three victims lost their lives on the spot, one succumbed shortly after being hospitalized.

Police disclosed that the victims, aged between 25 and 35, were attacked by members of the opposing group. Efforts to apprehend the perpetrators are underway, while an investigation into the incident continues. Heavy security has been deployed to maintain order in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025