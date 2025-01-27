Traffic Turmoil: Man Arrested for VIP Impersonation
A man in Maharashtra was arrested for abusing and threatening a traffic cop after being stopped for traffic violations. The incident involved playing a car siren to impersonate a VIP convoy. The accused was charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.
In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a man was detained for allegedly abusing and threatening a traffic officer after being pulled over for a violation, authorities revealed Monday.
Police registered a formal complaint on Sunday about the incident, which took place on January 24 in the Mill Corner area, under Kranti Chowk police station's jurisdiction.
The suspect, identified as Kunal Bakliwal, reportedly played a siren from his vehicle, prompting the traffic cop to clear what Bakliwal pretended was a VIP route. Upon being stopped, Bakliwal allegedly verbally abused and threatened the officer. A video capturing the confrontation emerged on social media Sunday.
