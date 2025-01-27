Madras High Court Reviews Election Code Violation Cases Against State Minister
Madras High Court issues notices to police regarding the cases against DMK leader and minister RS Rajakannappan. Alleged violations of the Election code during the 2021 Assembly polls form the basis of the petitions. Rajakannappan claims the offences are baseless and time-barred.
The Madras High Court on Monday issued notices to the police in response to petitions filed by DMK leader and state Minister RS Rajakannappan. He seeks to quash cases linked to alleged violations of the Election code of conduct during the 2021 Assembly polls.
Justice P Velmurugan ordered that responses be made within three weeks by the Inspectors of Police from the Pedraiyur and Salai Gramam police stations, as well as officials from the Horticulture and Village Administrative offices in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga. The case is scheduled for further hearing on February 17.
According to Rajakannappan, accusations stem from an incident on March 27, 2021, where a party flag was reportedly displayed illegally, and he supposedly conducted election propaganda. Additionally, the VAO of Sivaganga has complained of a 15-vehicle entourage and disruptive celebrations during his campaign. Rajakannappan maintains that the charges are both unfounded and beyond the statute of limitations.
