Left Menu

Madras High Court Reviews Election Code Violation Cases Against State Minister

Madras High Court issues notices to police regarding the cases against DMK leader and minister RS Rajakannappan. Alleged violations of the Election code during the 2021 Assembly polls form the basis of the petitions. Rajakannappan claims the offences are baseless and time-barred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:50 IST
Madras High Court Reviews Election Code Violation Cases Against State Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Monday issued notices to the police in response to petitions filed by DMK leader and state Minister RS Rajakannappan. He seeks to quash cases linked to alleged violations of the Election code of conduct during the 2021 Assembly polls.

Justice P Velmurugan ordered that responses be made within three weeks by the Inspectors of Police from the Pedraiyur and Salai Gramam police stations, as well as officials from the Horticulture and Village Administrative offices in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga. The case is scheduled for further hearing on February 17.

According to Rajakannappan, accusations stem from an incident on March 27, 2021, where a party flag was reportedly displayed illegally, and he supposedly conducted election propaganda. Additionally, the VAO of Sivaganga has complained of a 15-vehicle entourage and disruptive celebrations during his campaign. Rajakannappan maintains that the charges are both unfounded and beyond the statute of limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025