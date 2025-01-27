Parliamentary Clash Over 'Waqf Bill' Amendments
The parliamentary committee reviewing the Waqf Bill accepts amendments from BJP members, rejecting those from the opposition. The bill, accused of interfering in Muslim religious affairs, is expected to pass swiftly due to BJP's majority. Opposition vows legal challenges, claiming democratic process was undermined.
The contentious Waqf Bill is at the center of parliamentary debate, as the committee reviewing it adopts amendments proposed by BJP members, discarding those from opposition MPs.
Critics, including opposition parties, claim the bill threatens to disrupt Muslim religious practices, labeling it as 'draconian'. The BJP, however, remains confident in passing the bill, leveraging its majority in both houses of Parliament.
Facing accusations of subverting democracy, committee chair Jagdambika Pal insists the process was fair, while dissenting voices promise to challenge the bill legally once enacted.
