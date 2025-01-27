Tragic Loss: Nigerian Soldiers Fall Victim to Insurgent Attacks
At least 22 soldiers died, and many were injured in Nigeria's northeast following insurgent attacks using explosives and suicide bombers. The military countered, killing over 70 militants, including commanders. Boko Haram and ISWAP continue their deadly insurgency, affecting thousands and causing widespread displacement.
In a devastating blow to Nigeria's military efforts, at least 22 soldiers have been killed following attacks by insurgents in the country's northeast, official sources reported.
The Nigerian army, led by spokesperson Edward Buba, confirmed that insurgents used improvised explosive devices and suicide bombers to deter military advances, resulting in numerous casualties among the troops.
In response, the military initiated an assault against these insurgent groups ten days ago, claiming the lives of over 70 militants, including three key commanders. Despite efforts to curb violence, Boko Haram and ISWAP continue to wreak havoc in the region, targeting both security forces and civilians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
