Escalation in the Skies: Ukraine Thwarts Russian Drone Offensive

Ukraine's air defences intercepted 57 out of 104 drones launched by Russia overnight. The attack affected infrastructure in various regions, including Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv. While no casualties were reported, damage was inflicted on critical infrastructure, apartment blocks, and private houses. Russia stated it targeted Ukrainian military installations.

Updated: 27-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:45 IST
Ukraine's air defense forces successfully intercepted 57 out of 104 drones launched by Russia overnight, according to a statement released by the air force on Monday. The attack struck infrastructure across several regions, heightened tensions in an ongoing conflict.

Reports indicate that 39 drones were lost due to Ukraine's electronic warfare tactics, redirecting them away from their targets. The regional areas of Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Kyiv experienced significant disruptions as a result of the attack.

While initial assessments reported no casualties, critical infrastructure, along with apartment blocks and private houses, suffered damage. Regional governors confirmed that critical infrastructure was impacted, though specific details remain undisclosed. The Russian defense ministry claimed responsibility for targeting Ukrainian military facilities, though independent verification by Reuters remains pending.

