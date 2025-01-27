Left Menu

Nagaland Congress Defends India's Constitutional Heritage

The Nagaland Congress staged a rally under 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan' to honor Dr. BR Ambedkar and uphold the Constitution. Leaders spoke against BJP's alleged undermining of constitutional values. They emphasized the importance of justice, equality, and unity for India's democratic fabric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:59 IST
Nagaland Congress Defends India's Constitutional Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Congress party in Nagaland held a protest rally as part of its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan'. Aimed at honoring Dr. BR Ambedkar and defending the values of the Indian Constitution, the rally criticized recent remarks by BJP leaders.

Speaking at the event, Lok Sabha Member and President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, S Supongmeren Jamir, condemned BJP leaders' statements against Dr. Ambedkar. He accused them of undermining the Constitution and emphasized the Congress's dedication to safeguarding constitutional values.

NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo expressed concerns about the erosion of Constitutional roots under BJP's influence. He highlighted the indispensable role of constitutional principles in maintaining India's unity and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025