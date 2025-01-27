Nagaland Congress Defends India's Constitutional Heritage
The Nagaland Congress staged a rally under 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan' to honor Dr. BR Ambedkar and uphold the Constitution. Leaders spoke against BJP's alleged undermining of constitutional values. They emphasized the importance of justice, equality, and unity for India's democratic fabric.
On Monday, the Congress party in Nagaland held a protest rally as part of its 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan'. Aimed at honoring Dr. BR Ambedkar and defending the values of the Indian Constitution, the rally criticized recent remarks by BJP leaders.
Speaking at the event, Lok Sabha Member and President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, S Supongmeren Jamir, condemned BJP leaders' statements against Dr. Ambedkar. He accused them of undermining the Constitution and emphasized the Congress's dedication to safeguarding constitutional values.
NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo expressed concerns about the erosion of Constitutional roots under BJP's influence. He highlighted the indispensable role of constitutional principles in maintaining India's unity and democracy.
