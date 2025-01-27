Left Menu

Undersea Tensions: Cable Damage Sparks Baltic Sea Investigation

Swedish authorities have boarded a Maltese-flagged ship, suspected in a Baltic Sea cable rupture. Hurt by the winds, the Vezhen might have struck the cable. The crew is cooperating with authorities, while NATO and local bodies intensify vigilance over the area amid rising infrastructure concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:16 IST
In a significant maritime investigation, Swedish authorities boarded a Maltese-flagged vessel to examine its possible involvement in a recent damaging of undersea cables across the Baltic Sea. The investigation intensified following damage reports of cables between Latvia and Sweden, raising suspicions of external interference.

The bulk carrier, Vezhen, owned by Bulgaria's Navigation Maritime Bulgare, has been under scrutiny since early Sunday. Swedish prosecutors ordered its confiscation after it allegedly passed the afflicted area. Initial findings suggest that the ship's anchor might have unintentionally hit the cables amid adverse weather conditions.

Authorities, including NATO, have heightened their presence in the Baltic Sea to safeguard critical underwater infrastructures. Amid rising concerns over recurrent undersea disruptions, regional officials emphasize the necessity for precautionary measures in maintaining maritime security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

