High-Stakes Smack Seizure: Two Arrested in Uttar Pradesh

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking, seizing 615 grams of smack with a market value of Rs 1.23 crore. The operation was a combined effort by the Nanota police station and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

The suspects, identified as Nawab alias Junaid and Md Usman, were apprehended on Sunday. Police confiscated two mobile phones, a car, and Rs 1,730 in cash along with the narcotics.

According to the police, the accused admitted to purchasing the smack from Moradabad with plans to resell it at a higher price. However, their plans were thwarted by law enforcement before the transaction was completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)