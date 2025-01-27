Strengthening Maritime Bonds: India-Indonesia Naval Synergy

The Indonesian Navy Chief, Admiral Muhammad Ali, engaged in pivotal discussions with Indian counterparts, focusing on enhancing bilateral maritime cooperation. The meetings aimed to ensure security and stability in critical waterways, a need underscored by the growing military presence of China in the South China Sea.

The dialogue followed the significant resolutions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who emphasized their determination to secure safe sea lanes. Both nations are leaning towards expanding their maritime security collaboration to counter regional threats.

Highlights of the talks included discussions on areas such as operations, training, and capacity building. The development marks a new phase in India-Indonesia defense partnerships, with potential agreements on missile procurements and strategic partnerships expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)