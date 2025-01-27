Breaking Barriers: First-Name Basis Initiative in Beed Police

In a bold move aimed at dismantling caste biases, the superintendent of police in Maharashtra's Beed district has mandated that officers address one another by first names only, steering clear of surnames.

Speaking to PTI, Beed SP Navneet Kanwat emphasized the need for neutrality and equality within the force. This initiative comes in the wake of the murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was a victim of abduction and torture following his efforts to thwart an extortion scheme targeting an energy firm project.

Kanwat, who took charge last month, insists the change starts from within. By eliminating caste identification from surnames, Kanwat asserts this move will help transform the department's social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)