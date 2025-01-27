Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: First-Name Basis Initiative in Beed Police

In Beed, Maharashtra, police personnel are now required to address each other by their first names, not surnames, to combat caste bias. Superintendent Navneet Kanwat introduced this initiative to promote neutrality and reform the department's social environment, following the tragic death of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move aimed at dismantling caste biases, the superintendent of police in Maharashtra's Beed district has mandated that officers address one another by first names only, steering clear of surnames.

Speaking to PTI, Beed SP Navneet Kanwat emphasized the need for neutrality and equality within the force. This initiative comes in the wake of the murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was a victim of abduction and torture following his efforts to thwart an extortion scheme targeting an energy firm project.

Kanwat, who took charge last month, insists the change starts from within. By eliminating caste identification from surnames, Kanwat asserts this move will help transform the department's social fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

