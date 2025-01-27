Uniform Civil Code Sparks Nationwide Debate

In a significant political development, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has highlighted the rising demand for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India. This statement follows the historic implementation of UCC by BJP-ruled Uttarakhand, marking it as the first state to adopt such a measure.

Chief Minister Saini articulated that the entire nation is serious about the UCC, which aims to standardize personal laws related to marriage, divorce, and property rights for all citizens, regardless of their religious affiliations. This move is expected to fulfill a major electoral promise made by the BJP during the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister reassured that as the discourse on UCC continues to gain momentum, Haryana will consider implementing it when the appropriate time arrives. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has already set the precedent with its announcement, encompassing new rules and a portal for the online registration of marriages, divorces, and live-in relationships.

