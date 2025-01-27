Left Menu

Students and Citizens Unite in High-Stakes Protest Against Serbian Government Corruption

University students in Serbia, supported by farmers and citizens, intensified their protests with a blockade in Belgrade following a fatal construction collapse. They demand accountability and challenge the government's grip on power amidst accusations of corruption in infrastructure projects, sparking a major political crisis.

Updated: 27-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:23 IST
Students and Citizens Unite in High-Stakes Protest Against Serbian Government Corruption
University students in Serbia escalated their protest on Monday by blockading a major traffic intersection in Belgrade. The blockade is a part of ongoing demonstrations demanding accountability from the populist authorities following a deadly canopy collapse that killed 15 people in November.

Tractors driven by Serbian farmers and thousands of supporting citizens joined the blockade after weeks of protests over the tragic accident in Novi Sad—an incident critics attribute to widespread government corruption. These demonstrations present a significant challenge to the government's stronghold on Serbia's political landscape.

As tensions mount, President Aleksandar Vucic, alongside key government officials, is expected to address the nation with critical announcements. Amid the ongoing unrest, accusations against the President regarding his curtailing of democratic freedoms surfaces, especially with his bid to join the European Union. Skepticism about the integrity of the investigations persists, with allegations of corruption overshadowing recent arrests connected to the infrastructure failure.

