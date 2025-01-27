Left Menu

Midnight Robbery Foiled: A Tale of Crime and Courage

A 21-year-old was attacked with a blade and robbed at night in northeast Delhi. Police intervened and captured one suspect. The victim was assaulted while heading back to work. An FIR is registered, with the suspect facing multiple prior charges. The hunt for the accomplice continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:27 IST
A 21-year-old man fell victim to a violent robbery while returning to his office late at night in northeast Delhi. The assailants, identified by police, used a blade to attack the young man, taking his mobile phone and a small amount of cash.

Alert patrolling officers in the Seelampur area responded swiftly, arresting one of the suspects after a brief pursuit. The apprehended suspect, Akbar alias Bhola, was found in possession of the stolen cash and a blade.

The victim, Deepak, was en route to his workplace in Noida when he was robbed and attacked. The police have registered an FIR in the case and are actively pursuing the second suspect who managed to escape.

