Cheat-Catching: Vickey Sharma Nabbed in International Visa Scam
Vickey Sharma, a 37-year-old proclaimed offender, was arrested by Delhi Police in a cheating case. He had promised a Canadian student visa to Jeevan Singh's daughter, took Rs 17 lakh, and failed to deliver. After being tracked, he confessed to the crime during interrogation.
- Country:
- India
New Delhi: Vickey Sharma, a 37-year-old man accused in a massive cheating case, was apprehended by Delhi Police, officials revealed on Monday. Sharma had been on the run since being declared a proclaimed offender in April 2024.
The case dates back to December 2021, when Sharma, operating a travel agency in Jalandhar, duped Jeevan Singh from Delhi's Shyam Nagar Extension of Rs 17 lakh with promises of securing a Canadian student visa for Singh's daughter. Despite assurances, Sharma neither fulfilled his promise nor returned the money.
After evading capture for months, Sharma was arrested on January 25 at a hotel in the Paharganj area of Delhi. During interrogation, he admitted to the crime, according to police reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Police
- Vickey Sharma
- cheating
- visa scam
- arrested
- Punjab
- crime
- student visa
- Fraud