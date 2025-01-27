Left Menu

Cheat-Catching: Vickey Sharma Nabbed in International Visa Scam

Vickey Sharma, a 37-year-old proclaimed offender, was arrested by Delhi Police in a cheating case. He had promised a Canadian student visa to Jeevan Singh's daughter, took Rs 17 lakh, and failed to deliver. After being tracked, he confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:52 IST
Cheat-Catching: Vickey Sharma Nabbed in International Visa Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi: Vickey Sharma, a 37-year-old man accused in a massive cheating case, was apprehended by Delhi Police, officials revealed on Monday. Sharma had been on the run since being declared a proclaimed offender in April 2024.

The case dates back to December 2021, when Sharma, operating a travel agency in Jalandhar, duped Jeevan Singh from Delhi's Shyam Nagar Extension of Rs 17 lakh with promises of securing a Canadian student visa for Singh's daughter. Despite assurances, Sharma neither fulfilled his promise nor returned the money.

After evading capture for months, Sharma was arrested on January 25 at a hotel in the Paharganj area of Delhi. During interrogation, he admitted to the crime, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025