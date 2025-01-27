Cheat-Catching: Vickey Sharma Nabbed in International Visa Scam

New Delhi: Vickey Sharma, a 37-year-old man accused in a massive cheating case, was apprehended by Delhi Police, officials revealed on Monday. Sharma had been on the run since being declared a proclaimed offender in April 2024.

The case dates back to December 2021, when Sharma, operating a travel agency in Jalandhar, duped Jeevan Singh from Delhi's Shyam Nagar Extension of Rs 17 lakh with promises of securing a Canadian student visa for Singh's daughter. Despite assurances, Sharma neither fulfilled his promise nor returned the money.

After evading capture for months, Sharma was arrested on January 25 at a hotel in the Paharganj area of Delhi. During interrogation, he admitted to the crime, according to police reports.

