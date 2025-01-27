Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against AAP’s Registration Amid Scandal Allegations

The Delhi High Court has refused to entertain a petition demanding the cancellation of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) registration. The plea alleged that AAP did not disclose criminal antecedents of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela observed adherence to Supreme Court mandates on publishing criminal records. The bench further noted the absence of statutory provisions permitting the de-recognition of a political party solely based on non-disclosure of such information.

The petitioner, Ashwin Mudgal, argued that AAP's involvement in a liquor scam was not disclosed, breaching the model code of conduct. Counsel for Mudgal withdrew the plea, reserving the right to approach the Supreme Court. Allegations included misuse of state funds by AAP and intentional violation of SC directives.

