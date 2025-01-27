Left Menu

Parliament’s Role in Dowry Law Reform: Supreme Court Stance

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea to review anti-dowry law, emphasizing that law-making is Parliament's responsibility. A lawyer highlighted misuse issues, but the court noted existing laws and societal roles in change. The plea also proposed a committee to review current dowry laws and prevent misuse.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a plea challenging the anti-dowry law, reinforcing that creating or amending laws remains Parliament's prerogative.

The case, brought forward by a lawyer, highlighted concerns about the alleged misuse of dowry-related legislation intended to protect married women from cruelty. Nevertheless, the court maintained that societal change must complement existing legal frameworks.

The petitioner proposed an expert committee to reassess current dowry laws and suggested documenting wedding gifts through marriage registrations, citing contradictions in the current process. Ultimately, the plea was withdrawn after the bench's reluctance to act on it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

