Parliament’s Role in Dowry Law Reform: Supreme Court Stance

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a plea challenging the anti-dowry law, reinforcing that creating or amending laws remains Parliament's prerogative.

The case, brought forward by a lawyer, highlighted concerns about the alleged misuse of dowry-related legislation intended to protect married women from cruelty. Nevertheless, the court maintained that societal change must complement existing legal frameworks.

The petitioner proposed an expert committee to reassess current dowry laws and suggested documenting wedding gifts through marriage registrations, citing contradictions in the current process. Ultimately, the plea was withdrawn after the bench's reluctance to act on it.

