Manipur Political Showdown: Congress Challenges NPP MLAs Over BJP Support

In a significant move, the Manipur Congress has submitted disqualification petitions against four NPP MLAs for backing the BJP-led government, despite severed ties. The Congress vice-president, Hareshwar Goshwami, lodged the petitions at the state assembly's Speaker's Tribunal, as confirmed by the petitioner's advocate N Bupenda Meitei to PTI.

The MLAs in question attended a meeting of ruling legislators called by the chief minister, even after the NPP national president withdrew support from the BJP-led government in the volatile state of Manipur. This development came despite the NPP's assertion that the current administration had failed to address the ongoing crisis.

The Congress is hopeful for a swift resolution, referencing the Meghachandra case in the Supreme Court, which mandates that disqualification petitions be addressed within three months. The MLAs involved are Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh, Thongam Shanti Singh, Irengbam Nalini Devi, and Janghemlung Panmei.

(With inputs from agencies.)