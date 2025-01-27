Andhra Pradesh to Revise Land Registration Values

Andhra Pradesh is set to revise its land registration values starting February 1, according to an announcement by Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad. The new amendments will not impact the greenfield capital region of Amaravati.

The minister noted that the changes are aimed at addressing discrepancies in areas that have burgeoned as growth centers, where land prices have skyrocketed to ten times their market value.

In areas where the registration value surpasses the market value, a reduction will be implemented. The revision process has been meticulously formulated with input from both the Revenue Department and the Stamps and Registration Department, Satya Prasad indicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)