Parliamentary Clash: The Controversial Waqf Bill Under Fire

Opposition members of the parliamentary committee critiqued the 'draconian' nature of the Waqf bill, claiming interference in Muslim religious affairs. Allegations of undemocratic proceedings and ignoring proposed amendments were made. The panel chair refuted these claims, stating a majority view prevailed. Many stakeholders opposed the bill during deliberations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated debate, opposition members of Parliament expressed severe criticism over the proposed Waqf bill, accusing it of being 'draconian' and invasive of Muslim religious practices. Despite thorough deliberations, accusations surfaced regarding the process's undemocratic nature.

Committee chair Jagdambika Pal was accused of undemocratic conduct, steering proceedings to favor the majority view, thus sidelining the opposition's proposed amendments to the bill. The opposition alleged that these actions enabled the government to color the secular nation with a saffron hue.

Stakeholders' majority voiced opposition to the bill during committee hearings, yet opposition members claimed their amendments were dismissed undemocratically. Further procedural disputes arose, with allegations of incomplete documentation and sudden agenda changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

