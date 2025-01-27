Bribery Scandal Shakes ECHS Inquiry
The CBI has arrested four individuals for allegedly demanding a bribe in exchange for halting a vigilance inquiry into a Rohtak hospital. The arrests include officials from the ECHS Polyclinic and Defence Accounts Department, among others. The investigation uncovered cash and incriminating documents.
A high-profile bribery scandal has emerged involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has arrested four individuals accused of soliciting bribes to halt an inquiry into a Rohtak hospital.
Among those arrested are Anurag Sharma from ECHS Polyclinic's Hisar centre and Shyam Sundar from the Defence Accounts Department, alongside private doctor and middleman Nitin Sharma, and another accomplice, Dharampal.
The investigation, which caught Nitin Sharma red-handed accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe, also revealed the alleged involvement of Shyam Sundar and Dharampal, leading to further arrests and the recovery of Rs 25 lakhs in cash and incriminating documents.
