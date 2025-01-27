Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Impact Southern Lebanon

Escalating tensions in southern Lebanon as Israeli forces' actions resulted in casualties, killing two and injuring 17, following the killing of 22 people as locals defied military orders. Israel cites incomplete enforcement of a ceasefire with Hezbollah as the reason for extending troop presence.

Updated: 27-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:40 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Impact Southern Lebanon
Two people were killed and 17 others wounded by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon on Monday, according to a statement released by the Lebanese health ministry. This marks a significant escalation in the region's ongoing tensions.

The violence followed Sunday's incident, where Israeli forces reportedly killed 22 individuals as they attempted to return to their homes against Israeli military orders.

The backdrop to this unrest is Israel's assertion that Lebanon has not fully implemented the terms of the ceasefire that ended its conflict with Hezbollah, justifying extended military presence beyond an initially set deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

